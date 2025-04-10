Belshaw signs up for 2025/26 season

Harrogate Town AFC say they are delighted to confirm James Belshaw’s contract has been extended to the end of the 2025/26 season after a clause was triggered in the goalkeeper’s contract based on the number of appearances made.
Belshaw has been in fine form this season making 46 appearances so far and putting in a number of impressive performances between the sticks.
Speaking to BBC Radio York, James Belshaw said:
I love being here, I love playing for the club, I’ve played over 250 games here and play with some of my best mates every day.
I’ve got a real affinity to the fans, the management and everyone here, to continue that and to be able to stay for another year is fantastic.
The club has played a massive role in my life and my family’s life, I’ve had such good memories here and to be able to play a part in this next chapter of the club is a huge honour.
I’m delighted to get it all signed and sealed, now we need to get the job done this season so we can look forward to next season.