Candidates confirmed for elections for new town councils in Harrogate and Scarborough

Candidates have put their names forward for elections to form new town councils in Harrogate and Scarborough.

The nominations for the elections for the two town council elections closed on Wednesday, 2 April 2025), and a total of 129 candidates will stand in the two polls, which will be held on Thursday, 1 May 2025.

Town councils can be responsible for providing and maintaining local amenities such as open spaces, allotments, public clocks, village halls, footpaths and litter bins.

They also provide community buildings and a wide range of facilities from cemeteries and allotments to grants to community groups, while responding to planning applications and accessing grant funding for projects.

Town councils can influence local laws and policies that address community needs, such as zoning regulations, public safety measures, and environmental policies. They also raise a precept which is a form of council tax and oversee the allocation of funds for various services, ensuring taxpayers’ money is spent effectively.

The scope of Harrogate Town Council hasn’t been defined.

Harrogate and Scarborough were the only parts of North Yorkshire that were previously unparished, and the creation of the two new town councils will ensure that local communities have a say on how services are delivered as effectively as possible.

The new parish boundaries for both towns came into effect from Tuesday this week (1 April 2025).

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, who is the returning officer for the town council elections, said: These elections are very important as Harrogate and Scarborough are the only unparished parts of the county. With the creation of the two new town councils, it will mean that all of our communities have a voice in local democracy at a grassroots level. Now that the nominations for candidates have closed, it is the next step towards the elections being held at the start of next month. I would urge anyone who is eligible to vote to make sure that they are registered so they can take part in the elections in Harrogate and Scarborough.

Voting will take place on Thursday, 1 May 2025, from 7am to 10pm.

The counts for each town council election will take place the following day.

Residents within the new town council parishes have until midnight on Friday, 11 April 2025, to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday, 14 April 2025, to apply for a postal vote.

If someone is unable to vote in person or by post they have until 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025, to apply for a proxy vote.

Voters attending a polling station for the elections will need to bring photographic identification to be able to vote.

There are many accepted forms of ID, including a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence, full or provisional, a UK passport or a passport issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man, or any of the Channel Islands, and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or blue badge. Voters will be able to use an expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone without an accepted form of ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate by 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

Harrogate Town Council will have 19 wards, with one councillor elected to each ward. Scarborough Town Council will have five wards, with three councillors elected to each ward, making a total of 15 councillors.