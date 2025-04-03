Ripon students raise money for Médecins Sans Frontières

Ripon Grammar School have raised £7,953 for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).

Local intensive care nurse and fundraiser Andy Dennis, who volunteers with the charity, collected the cheque.

It was raised through a series of Charity Week events and other fundraising throughout the year, including cake sales, live music, dance battles, staff pantomime and lots of fun-filled competitions.

Andy Dennis said: Thank you to the pupils who participated in the many and varied events. I know that they have seen the importance of MSF in the world and that raising money to help their work is both fulfilling and fun. This magnificent effort will change lives all over the world.

He thanked headmaster Jonathan Webb and head girl and boy, Amélie Chaduc and Ollie Kitson for co-ordinating the fundraising with their peers.

Amélie said: As a sixth form, and ultimately as a whole school community, we are proud to have supported this global cause that many students feel passionately about.