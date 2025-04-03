Ripon Cricket Club: championing men’s mental health through sport

Ripon Cricket Club have joined the powerful initiative aimed at tackling the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, and on Thursday 3 April a representative from Opening Up Cricket and Andy’s Man Club will be at Ripon Cricket Club from 7.30pm.

They are committed to promote men’s mental health and suicide prevention through sport and open, honest conversations. They have recognised through the alarming statistics around men’s mental health there is a high rate of suicide, so Ripon Cricket Club are committed to creating a safe space where men will feel empowered to speak out about their feelings and seek the support they need. The mentality of men don’t cry, needs to be broken down and to show that in being vulnerable, they are showing strength.

Lorna Fassnidge, the Club’s Safeguarding Officer said: As a community sports club we recognise the importance of raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing. Ripon Cricket Club values its members and volunteers and actively wants to ensure that we promote an ethos of speaking out and feeling heard. Sport brings people together and we have invited representatives from smaller clubs within our cricket community to join us to spread this important message’

Jackie Crozier, Deputy Mayor of Ripon and Spa Ward Councillor said: As one of the sponsors of the women’s cricket team, it is great to support this initiative. This is also personal to my family. We support any mental health initiative that supports men and gets them to open up about their feelings.

Ripon Cricket Club invites the local community to join this vital initiative, and believe in working together, we can create a future where men feel empowered to prioritise their mental health and wellbeing.