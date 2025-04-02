Liberal Democrats announce candidates for Harrogate Town Council Elections

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are excited to announce their full team of 19 candidates for the upcoming Harrogate Town Council elections on May 1st.
With a strong, dedicated group of local champions, the Lib Dem team is committed to standing up for residents and taking pride in Harrogate.
Tom Gordon MP said:
“This is a fantastic team of passionate and hardworking individuals who will put our town first. We have the opportunity to elect a council that will stand up for Harrogate against the Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council. Only the Lib Dems can beat the Conservatives here and deliver that council.”
Meet Your Liberal Democrat Candidates:
Bilton Woodfield – Ian Chamberlain
Old Bilton – Andrew Kempston-Parkes
Bilton Grange – David Allardyce
New Park – Monika Slater
Coppice Valley – Austin Wildmoor
Duchy – Josy Thompson
Fairfax – Jenny Travena
Starbeck – Chrissie Holmes
Harlow – Graham Dixon
St. Georges – Viv Poskitt
High Harrogate – Chris Aldred
Kingsley – Josie Caven
Saltergate – Nat Slater
Oatlands – Howard Marshall
Pannal – Mark Warr
Hookstone – Andrew Timothy
Stray – Patrick Milne
Central – Paula Stott
Valley Gardens – Edward Metcalfe