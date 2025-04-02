Liberal Democrats announce candidates for Harrogate Town Council Elections

The Harrogate and Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are excited to announce their full team of 19 candidates for the upcoming Harrogate Town Council elections on May 1st.

With a strong, dedicated group of local champions, the Lib Dem team is committed to standing up for residents and taking pride in Harrogate.

Tom Gordon MP said:

“This is a fantastic team of passionate and hardworking individuals who will put our town first. We have the opportunity to elect a council that will stand up for Harrogate against the Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council. Only the Lib Dems can beat the Conservatives here and deliver that council.”

Meet Your Liberal Democrat Candidates:

Bilton Woodfield – Ian Chamberlain

Old Bilton – Andrew Kempston-Parkes

Bilton Grange – David Allardyce

New Park – Monika Slater

Coppice Valley – Austin Wildmoor

Duchy – Josy Thompson

Fairfax – Jenny Travena

Starbeck – Chrissie Holmes

Harlow – Graham Dixon

St. Georges – Viv Poskitt

High Harrogate – Chris Aldred

Kingsley – Josie Caven

Saltergate – Nat Slater

Oatlands – Howard Marshall

Pannal – Mark Warr

Hookstone – Andrew Timothy

Stray – Patrick Milne

Central – Paula Stott

Valley Gardens – Edward Metcalfe