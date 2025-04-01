York Quests Unearths History with Launch of New “Romans Quest”

York Quests (formerly Ghost Quest York), the creators of the popular outdoor puzzle adventure “Ghost Quest,” are thrilled to announce the launch of their brand-new experience, the “Romans Quest,” on April 4th, 2025. This self-guided treasure hunt invites explorers of all ages to delve into the rich Roman history of York, transforming the city into an interactive playground.

Following the immense success of The Ghost Quest, York Quests is expanding its offerings to showcase the diverse heritage of this historic city. The “Romans Quest” takes players on a 1.2-mile journey through York’s streets, uncovering hidden Roman remains and tales of the Lost Legion. Participants will encounter historical figures like Constantine the Great, solving puzzles via their smartphones to unlock the city’s secrets.

Ryan Willis, chief Riddler at York Quests said: We wanted to create an experience that’s not only fun but also challenges players to work as a team and notice the intricate details of the streets and buildings around York that are often missed. The Romans Quest’ allows people to connect with York’s past in a unique and interactive way, discovering the Roman legacy that’s woven into the fabric of our city.

Designed for families, tourists, and locals alike, the “Romans Quest” is accessible to all, including those with dogs and mobility needs, featuring step-free routes throughout. The adventure typically takes around an hour to complete and is priced at £10 per player, with discounts for larger groups and free entry for children under 8.

Upon finishing the quest, participants will receive a yummy reward (with vegan-friendly options available!) and can enjoy a special discount on drinks at a popular York pub – the quest’s final destination.

Key Features:

Launch Date: April 4th, 2025

Price: £10 per player (discounts for larger groups, under 8s free)

Duration: Approximately 1 hour

Distance: 1.2 miles (1.9km)

Start Location: St. Sampson’s Square, York

Operating Hours: 9am – 6pm daily

Accessibility: Dog-friendly and step-free access

Reward: Chocolatey prize upon completion

Pub Discount: Exclusive drink discounts at the finishing location

Launch Promotion: 10% discount throughout April with code APRIL10

York Quests is committed to providing immersive and memorable experiences that bring the history of York to life. Future plans include the development of additional quests and collaborations with local independent businesses to further enhance the player experience.

To embark on The Romans Quest, visit https://yorkquests.co.uk

About York Quests:

York Quests (formerly Ghost Quest York) creates immersive, self-guided walking puzzle games that transform the historic city of York into an interactive adventure. With a focus on fun, learning, and exploration, York Quests offers unique experiences for locals and tourists alike.