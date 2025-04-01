Police say they believe Cricketers Pub fire in Calcutt was deliberate

Officers who are investigating a serious fire in Knaresborough are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.

At 04.43 this morning (Tuesday 01 April 2025) the fire service contacted the police to notify them about a fire at The Cricketers Pub in Calcutt.

Police attended and initially assisted with road closures in the area.

Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is now believed that the fire was started deliberately.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson, she currently remains in police custody.

The investigation is continuing, officers are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact them. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250057010.

The fire has caused 100% fire damage to the building. There are no reports of any injuries. Crews used main jets, hose reel jets, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging cameras.