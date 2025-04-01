Launch of Police and Crime Plan for York and North Yorkshire

The Police and Crime Plan has been released for York and North Yorkshire.

This is a key document for the county and has been headed by York and North Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, Jo Coles.

As a document it very much sets out her plans for tackling crime and policing since she took up the role in June 2024.

A crime plan is a strategic document that outlines priorities and objectives for reducing crime and disorder in a specific area. It is typically developed by a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) or similar authority. The plan includes:

Objectives: Goals for policing and crime reduction. Resource Allocation: How policing resources will be distributed. Community Input: Views from local residents and crime victims. Accountability: Mechanisms to hold law enforcement accountable.



The plan serves as a public document to guide efforts in creating safer communities.