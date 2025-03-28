Council-owned consultancy to be recognised at Yorkshire commercial awards

Align Property Partners is set to be recognised at a prestigious ceremony celebrating the rising stars of Yorkshire’s commercial property sector.

The Yorkshire Commercial Real Estate Awards 2025 will be held at Harrogate’s Rudding Park on Thursday, May 1, to honour talented individuals and influential businesses that are thriving in the county’s property sector.

The event will raise funds for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Great Yorkshire Build projects which transform the space and facilities of special educational needs and disabilities schools across the region.

Among the nominees shortlisted for ‘Best Office Deal’ at the awards include the full turnkey letting at 2 Whitehall Quay in Leeds to the National Wealth Fund (NWF), formerly known as the UK Infrastructure Bank.

Align, the North Yorkshire Council-owned building design consultancy, represented the tenant NWF throughout the process and helped broker the deal with Fox Lloyd Jones (FLJ) on behalf of landlords Britannia Invest A/S and its asset manager Catella APAM.

Led by commercial agency director Daniel Clinch, Align identified the building as a perfect location that met NWF’s key business requirements, with the company committing to a 15-year lease for nearly 29,000 sq ft of newly-refurbished office space.

Mr Clinch said: “Working on this deal and helping it happen was a fantastic team effort – and we’re proud of the part we played on behalf of the tenant.

“It is a real honour for this deal to be recognised for the award and I would like to congratulate everyone who is shortlisted in each of the categories.

“At Align, we are passionate about providing the best level of service and this recognition shows we are a company trusted to take the lead on important property projects nationally for all our clients.”

Align’s multi-disciplinary team of architects, engineers, project managers, sustainability experts and commercial agents work in five offices across the north of England including in Northallerton, Kendal and Otley.

Chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, Charlotte Farrington, added: “It is always a real honour to bring together the very best talent in Yorkshire’s thriving property sector and to recognise and celebrate the incredible work that is being done throughout our region.

“The event will gather vital funds and support for our Great Yorkshire Build initiative to rebuild, refresh and re-energise special educational needs and disabilities school environments, while also giving us an opportunity to celebrate the time, resources, materials, and supply chains that our amazing contractors

have given to the project so far.”

For more information about the awards, visit https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/yorkshire-childrens-charity-events-the-yorkshires-commercial-awards/.

