Ripon Theatre Festival – bigger, bolder & more entertaining than ever!

Ripon Theatre Festival (RTF) is back on 1-6 July, bringing six days and nights of incredible performances, stories, and activities to the heart of North Yorkshire. With growing recognition, increasing audiences, and new Arts Council funding, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable celebration of theatre and storytelling, reaching more people than ever before.

A Spectacular Opening Night

The festival kicks off with a double whammy of entertainment on Tuesday 1 July with a Hilarity Bites Festival Special at Ripon Arts Hub, promising an evening of top-tier comedy. Alongside The Beloved Son at Ripon Cathedral—a gripping one-man show set to captivate audiences.

Family Fun & Exciting New Venues

This year’s main family theatre event sees renowned company Illyria returning with The Wind in the Willows to the perfect outdoor setting of Ripon Races. A brand-new international Storyteller in Residence, Peter Chand, will enchant audiences across three days, including work in schools, workshops, and a performance of his show Mangoes on the Beach in the atmospheric Leper Chapel—a first for the festival.

Top Talent from Edinburgh & Beyond

RTF 2025 is thrilled to welcome hit shows from the Edinburgh Fringe, including Spy Play: The Movie!, an exciting production touring nationwide.

Free Family Entertainment & Community Involvement

The festival will feature two full days of free family entertainment across Ripon. 25 local community groups will perform alongside professional street entertainers, making the city come alive with creativity and fun on 5 & 6 July. Furthermore, outreach performances will take theatre into care homes, ensuring the festival reaches all corners of the community. A community art installation will also bring people together to celebrate the arts.

Supporting New Writing & Classic Theatre

RTF is championing new writing in collaboration with Short & Sweet Yorkshire, showcasing short works from talented regional artists. The festival culminates in a stunning open-air Shakespeare finale in the historic gardens of the Old Deanery, offering a magical close to an action-packed week.

Katie Scott, Festival Director said: Ripon Theatre Festival continues to grow, and we’re so excited to bring our biggest and boldest programme yet to the city. With the support of Arts Council funding, we can reach even more people and create a festival full of joy, creativity, and unforgettable performances. Whether you’re a theatre enthusiast, a family looking for free entertainment, or someone who loves great stories, there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome audiences old and new to experience the magic of live theatre in Ripon.

Ripon Theatre Festival 2025 is set to be a must-visit cultural event with a week of world-class performances, laughter, storytelling, and unforgettable moments!

For tickets, programme details, and more information, visit www.ripontheatrefestival.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.