Local MP calls on Chancellor to “save Harrogate and Knaresborough’s high streets” at the Spring Statement

Local Liberal Democrat MP, Tom Gordon , has called on the Chancellor to deliver a Spring Statement that will “save Harrogate and Knaresborough’s high streets” on Wednesday.

It comes as businesses in Harrogate and Knaresborough have expressed alarm at the impending hike in employers national insurance set to come into effect on April 6th.

Since the announcement was made, Tom has met with a number of local businesses who are worried about the hike in costs that they will be forced to accept. There are also serious concerns for the tourism industry, which is central to the economies of Harrogate and Knaresborough. Tom regularly speaks with the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce and Harrogate BID and know that they share these concerns.

Tom Gordon has said it would be utterly unacceptable for the Chancellor to risk businesses in Harrogate and Knaresborough “going to the wall” because of this jobs tax and called on Rachel Reeves to scrap the increase at the Spring Statement.

Alongside scrapping the jobs tax, the local MP called on the Chancellor to deliver a Statement that would “save Harrogate and Knaresborough’s high streets” by overhauling the business rates system to unleash growth in the community.