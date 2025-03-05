Wanted man with connections to Leeds and Harrogate

Luca Di-Clemente, aged 24, from Leeds is wanted in connection with breaching an order.

Police say they believe Di-Clemente is likely to be in the Leeds area, but he has connections in Harrogate as well.

If you see him, or have any information about his current whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference number 12240203290 when providing information.