£800 stolen from man in his 80s after he tried to pay for a car in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information after a man stole £800 from a man in his 80s as he tried to pay for a car.

They have issued a photo of the car on the delivery truck at the time in the hope that it may jog people’s memories.

The incident happened in Harrogate at around 2pm on 6 February 2025 when it is believed the suspect followed the victim to his bank on Station Parade and back again as he attempted to pay the delivery driver.

As the victim handed over the cash on Lanshaw Street, where the delivery truck was parked, the suspect grabbed the envelope claiming he was counting the money before stealing £800 and running off onto Station Parade.

Police are appealing to anyone who recalls seeing the incident or the suspect who is described as white, with short ginger hair, aged in his late 30s, of stocky build, and wearing jeans and blue waterproof.

For clarity, the delivery driver is not the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to email hayley.lumb@northyorkshire.police.uk

Or call 101 and pass information for incident 12250022913If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.