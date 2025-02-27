Global Day of Action to Close Bases

Report by Martin Schweiger on behalf of theMenwith Hill Accountability Campaign.

Military Bases may give the perception of strength and security. The sad reality is that they are associated with problems that lead to insecurity. Common problems include heightening tensions and provoking tensions, violent and harmful impacts on local communities, exacerbation of environmental damage, excessive carbon footprints and the diversion of resources away from infrastructure and services that benefit the community. Foreign military bases can perpetuate colonialism and the repression of the local population.

The organisation called “World Beyond War” arranged a day of action to draw attention to Military Bases around the World, calling for their closure. On Sunday 23rd February 2025 there was a global response with events near military bases around the world.

In Yorkshire the Menwith Mill Accountability Campaign and Yorkshire Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament were present outside the military surveillance base at Menwith Hill near Harrogate. Despite the wind and the rain showers banners, posters and flags were displayed near the main gates of what is nominally called RAF Menwith Hill. The base is actually run by the American National Security Agency (NSA) and the American National Reconnaissance Office (NRO).

In supporting the call for the abolition of military bases those standing by the base at Menwith Hill were part of a global action that took place in countries around the world. Events were held in Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, Germany, Guam, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Malawi, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden, United Sates, Venezuela and Wales. Online events took place in Argentina, Bolivia and Italy.

The message is that if you think military bases should close you are in good company.

