Business Board Endorses Focus Areas In Local Growth Plan

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Business Board has endorsed the first draft of key focus areas for the region’s Local Growth Plan to help harness local strengths and deliver new opportunities.

The Business Board was appointed last November to advise York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Mayor on strategy and policy, with part of their remit to oversee the development of the York and North Yorkshire’s Local Growth Plan.

The Board, who met for the second time in Harrogate on Tuesday, endorsed the ‘Competitive Advantage Sectors’ identified within the Local Growth Plan. These include Food and Farming Innovation, Engineering Biology and Life Sciences, Clean Energy, Rail Innovation and Security, and Creative Industries and Heritage.

As part of the Local Growth Plan, York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority will carry out a consultation to seek further views from key industry leads. Sector champions from the Board, who were formally agreed for the ‘Competitive Advantage Sectors’ and ‘Local Assets and Strengths’ (Tourism and Hospitality, Manufacturing and SMEs), will take an active role in developing the sector propositions, as part of the consultation.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire said: We want to demonstrate what growth looks like in an area like York and North Yorkshire. We are not a big, industrialised area, but we have strengths that are unique to our region. The sectors that have been identified will unlock the opportunity for us to not only be different but impact on our local communities and at a national level. As a city region, rural powerhouse, we want to help the Government deliver on their missions and position York and North Yorkshire as a trailblazer for rural areas across the country.

Jennifer Wood, Business Board Chair said: York and North Yorkshire has a unique opportunity to deliver transformative growth through the identified sectors. We are lucky to have some incredible business talent within our region and it is time for us to realise our full potential by turning the dial up on our strengths. The introduction of champions for these key areas will tap into the knowledge of wider networks and provide a voice for those within the private sector. The role of the Board is to engage across sectors and help to ensure that the Mayor is hearing directly from businesses. By appointing champions, we can give Business Board members the autonomy to influence decision-making on their specialist areas and collaborate with industry leaders throughout the region.

Other agenda items discussed at the meeting were a National Review of Small Business Support, an update on York and North Yorkshire’s Business Innovation Programme, a review of a University of York report entitled ‘A New Era for Female Entrepreneurship in York and North Yorkshire’ and how Board members can engage their wider networks to maximise impact across their areas of interest.

Also in attendance were three members who have been co-opted onto the Board to represent higher education.

Professor Charlie Jeffery is the Vice-Chancellor and President at University of York. Charlie has been Vice-Chancellor and President at the University of York since 2019 following five years at the University of Edinburgh. During his career, Professor Jeffery has collaborated with local authorities, businesses and other universities and colleges to promote inclusive economic development.

Ken Merry was appointed as the Principal and Chief Executive at York College and University Centre in March 2024 after serving as Acting Chief Executive. Ken was previously Vice Principal for Quality at Barnsley College and has served as an Ofsted Inspector. Ken is currently a trustee of the Prisoners’ Education Trust.