Fountains Abbey daubed with paint

Police are appealing for information after Fountains Abbey was targeted by vandals.

The incident happened sometime between 6pm on Friday 14 February and 9am on Sunday 17 February when graffiti was painted onto both the abbey and St Mary’s Church.

As the paint used is oil-based, and has been applied to medieval plasterwork, it is likely to result in considerable damage to this Grade 1 listed structure.

Sergeant Danny Copperwheat from North Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: This is an appalling act of vandalism on a world-renowned heritage site. North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate these types of acts, and our officers will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We want to hear from anyone who has any information about the people responsible for this mindless act.

