Police have issued this CCTV of a woman we would like to speak to, following a sexual assault in Harrogate.

It happened at 23.55 on Saturday 18 January 2025 in Revolution De Cuba on Parliament Street when the victim was sexually assaulted.

Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation. You can email Mark.Barber@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for MARK BARBER, or contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250011152 when passing on information.