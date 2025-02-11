Little Bird Managing Director and Councillor Jackie Crozier is gearing up to take on the exciting role of Mayor Elect of Ripon for 2025-26

Councillor Crozier was elected to Ripon City Council in 2022 and represents the Spa Ward. With a strong background in events, fundraising and a passion for making positive changes Jackie has captured the hearts of many residents.

Supporting her hometown of Ripon has always been her focus point. With Little Bird Made headquarters in Ripon, Jackie is passionate about supporting small businesses whether that’s on her artisan markets or the high street and tourism within the area. Little Bird Made has monthly artisan markets in Knaresborough, Harrogate, Easingwold, Richmond, Wetherby, Acomb in York, Leeds Briggate, Leyburn, Thirsk and of course Ripon and Jackie is delighted to be promoting the city within the area and beyond.

Being passionate about local charities in the area, Councillor Crozier will endeavour to raise funds for St Michaels Hospice, who helped her look after her mum and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. She has previously helped to raise over £50,000 for several charities and continues to be an active supporter

for a variety of good causes.

Jackie Crozier said: I am delighted to be representing the city I was born and bred in as Mayor and look forward to championing our great city. I know my late parents

would be extremely proud of my achievements and I look forward to being an advocate for our community.

The Annual Mayor Making Ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, 7th May 2025, with the Mayor’s installation service at Ripon Cathedral on 11th May 2025.