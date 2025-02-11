Leeds Storytelling Festival invites families and children to connect, create, and be inspired

Libraries Child Friendly Leeds Children Children’s services

Events running from February 14 to March 8

A brand new festival exploring the exciting world of storytelling is set to arrive in Leeds this month.

Leeds Libraries, in partnership with Wrongsemble and LIVEwire Poetry, have announced the inaugural Leeds Storytelling Festival, a city-wide celebration of storytelling designed especially for families and children.

Running from February 14 to March 8, this exciting new festival promises to spark imaginations and bring communities together through the transformative power of stories.

Featuring an exciting line-up of activities, events, and performances, Leeds Storytelling Festival offers something for everyone, and includes interactive storytelling sessions, creative workshops, author talks, pop-up events, and live theatre and spoken word showcases curated by the acclaimed Wrongsemble and LIVEwire Poetry teams.

The festival launches with a special appearance by Kate Pankhurst, best-selling author of the Fantastically Great Women series, at Leeds Central Library. The event will focus on the incredible women who have fought for the right to take part in sports across the globe, and will include dressing up, lots of props and a draw-along.

Other programme highlights include costume-making workshops with the British Library, theatre from Coalesce, mini-movie screenings from Leeds Young Film, and children’s author talks with Hiba Noor Khan and Ashley Thorpe.

There will be poetry for young people and parents/carers programmed by LIVEwire Poetry, and theatre performances from Blanket Fort Club and Wrongsemble, who close the festival with a premiere of Three Little Vikings, inspired by award-winning author/illustrator Bethan Woolvin’s picture book.

This will be followed by an interactive session with Bethan, where she will be reading from Three Little Vikings, and sharing some creative crafts in her unmistakeable style.

The festival is a collaboration between three of Leeds’ most creative and community-focused organisations: Leeds Libraries, Wrongsemble, and LIVEwire Poetry. Together, they have designed a festival that champions imagination, diversity, and accessibility while celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the city.

Visit Leeds Storytelling Festival and follow @leedsstoryfestival on Instagram for the latest announcements, sneak previews, and behind-the-scenes fun.

Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, customer service and community safety, said:

“Leeds Libraries are proud to partner with Wrongsemble and LIVEwire Poetry for the first Leeds Storytelling Festival. This collaboration offers a chance to bring stories to life in so many exciting ways, from interactive theatre to poetry, ensuring that every child and family can experience the magic of storytelling.”

Elvi Piper, Artistic Director of Wrongsemble, said:

“We’re thrilled to be part of this exciting new festival and to bring our passion for family theatre to Leeds in such a special way. The Leeds Storytelling Festival will not only showcase the diversity of storytelling but will also create unforgettable memories for children and families.”

Matt Abbott, Founding Owner of LIVEwire Poetry, said:

“The power of storytelling lies in its ability to connect us all through words, and we’re excited to be part of the Leeds Storytelling Festival. Through poetry and performance, we hope to inspire children and families to discover their own creative voices.”