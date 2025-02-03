Christian Aid supporters in Ripon are helping to mark the charity’s 80th anniversary with a Quiz Night

The organisation was founded in 1945 to give aid to refugees in Europe after World War Two. Since then, it has provided humanitarian relief and long-term development support to marginalised communities worldwide, while highlighting suffering, tackling injustice and championing people’s rights.

Supporters around the UK are marking the 80th milestone by sharing stories and organising services and events.

In Ripon, the local Christian Aid group is hosting its Quiz Night at the Arches at Holy Trinity on Friday 14 February from 7pm.

Quiz Master Dorothy Gray said: We’re looking forward to a stimulating and fun quiz with all proceeds going to the Christian Aid Projects World-wide. Tickets are £10 per person, including a supper of baked potato with variety of fillings and tea or coffee ice cream and/or biscuits. There will be a maximum of six per team which can be made up on the evening, with prizes awarded to the winning team. We know eradicating poverty can seem like an impossible task. But over 80 years, Christian Aid has harnessed the unstoppable power of hope which compels us to stand up for communities in crisis and support people living in poverty.

“Right now, we need it more than ever. As tragic events unfold across the world, from Gaza to Ukraine and South Sudan, we are supporting Christian Aid to offer hope to communities in crisis.

Booking is essential with tickets available from 01765 604826/609841 and the Cathedral Shop. The quiz master has promised that there will be a special romance round in honour of St Valentines day!

Christian Aid works alongside local partners, providing practical help in times of crisis and beyond. It seeks to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes and sharing and distributing power.

Last year, the charity worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.