Police appeal following Harrogate shop theft

Police have issued CCTV images of a person they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.
It happened on 8 December 2024 when groceries were stolen from a store on Cold Bath Road.
Please make contact if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
Email Scott.Nixon@northyorkshire.police.uk
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240224438 when passing on information