Appeal following knife point robbery in Ripon

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a knife point robbery inside The Golden Lion pub on Allhallowgate, Ripon, at around 5.40pm today (Friday 24 January 2025).

The suspect brandished a knife and threatened a staff member before demanding that the till is opened.

The offender then made off on foot in an unknown direction having stolen a quantity of cash from the till.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged mid-20s with a ginger beard, and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

He was wearing a black hoodie, navy jogging bottoms, black gloves, and white trainers. He had his hood up at the time of the robbery.