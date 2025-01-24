Appeal following knife point robbery in Ripon

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a knife point robbery inside The Golden Lion pub on Allhallowgate, Ripon, at around 5.40pm today (Friday 24 January 2025).
The suspect brandished a knife and threatened a staff member before demanding that the till is opened.
The offender then made off on foot in an unknown direction having stolen a quantity of cash from the till.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged mid-20s with a ginger beard, and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.
He was wearing a black hoodie, navy jogging bottoms, black gloves, and white trainers. He had his hood up at the time of the robbery.
Detective Sergeant Tom Barker, from Harrogate and Craven CID, said:
The description given of the suspect is very distinctive. It is therefore likely that he is known to someone who is reading this appeal.
If you know who this man is or where we can find him, please call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101 quoting reference number 12250014465.
Alternatively, if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.
I also encourage residents who are local to The Golden Lion pub to check their doorbell and private CCTV footage from around the time of the incident.
If you were driving near to the location at the time, please check your dashcam for anyone who matches the description of the suspect or any suspicious behaviour.
I can reassure the local community that this type of incident is rare. However, they do leave a lasting impact on victims.
As such, we are doing everything we can to ensure this suspect is arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.