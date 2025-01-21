Harrogate Hospital Radio nominated for awards at National Hospital Radio Awards

Harrogate Hospital Radio has been shortlisted for an impressive four awards at this year’s National Hospital Radio Awards – often dubbed the “Oscars” of the radio broadcasting world.

Shelbi Belfitt, who joined Harrogate Hospital Radio in 2024, brings her vibrant energy to ‘Shelbi’s World of Pop’ every Tuesday, and now she’s been nominated for ‘Best Newcomer’ – a true testament to the high quality of her show!

Shelbi expressed her excitement, saying, “I am over the moon to be shortlisted for Best Newcomer. I am so proud, excited, and incredibly grateful for the opportunities Harrogate Hospital Radio has given me.”

Ellie Jackson has been nominated for ‘Best Specialist Music Show’ for her vibrant and entertaining ‘Solid Gold 60s,’ showcasing her incredible passion for music. On top of that, Ellie for the second consecutive year is also up for ‘Best Female Presenter,’ a category she has dominated with her charm and professionalism.

Lastly, Ray Milligan, the voice behind ‘Morning Cuppa,’ has been nominated for ‘Best Station Promotion.’ His nomination is being recognised for its ability to deliver an engaging, clear, and concise message that truly resonates.

Oliver Johnson, Marketing Manager, couldn’t contain his excitement: “I am absolutely thrilled for the incredible finalists! Their unwavering passion, dedication, and boundless energy have made a profound impact on patients, their families, friends, and the entire staff at Harrogate District Hospital. They should take immense pride in their remarkable achievements.

As we look ahead to an exciting year, I am looking forward to seeing our wonderful society grow from strength to strength’’.