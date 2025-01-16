Red Kite Teacher Training’s Primary Discovery Day – Inspiring the Next Generation of Teachers

Red Kite Teacher Training is excited to announce its Primary Discovery Day on Tuesday 4th February at Coppice Valley Primary School, Harrogate; an event dedicated to addressing the challenges facing teacher recruitment and retention in England. In line with the Department for Education’s (DfE) latest research on the need for a sustainable and diverse teaching workforce, Red Kite Teacher Training is committed to making teaching an accessible and rewarding career for talented individuals from all backgrounds.

Victoria Lickley, Director of Red Kite Teacher Training: Teaching in North Yorkshire offers unique professional and lifestyle advantages that can make it a particularly fulfilling place to work. North Yorkshire is a beautiful place to live with a wide range of schools available. There is a strong sense of community and the opportunity for competitive salaries and professional development.

As schools across the UK face unprecedented recruitment and retention challenges, Red Kite Teacher Training is stepping up its efforts to bring fresh talent into primary teaching. The “Primary Discovery Day” is designed to inspire future teachers by providing information into the training pathways, ongoing support and career prospects in primary education. Participants will gain a practical understanding of the profession, hear from experienced teachers and learn about the unique support Red Kite offers throughout the teacher training journey.

National figures reflect a pressing need for dedicated primary educators to address the growing demands in schools. Red Kite Teacher Training is not only focused on recruiting new teachers but also deeply invested in supporting them through their early years in the classroom, when many new teachers feel the pressure most acutely. By offering high-quality Initial Teacher Training (ITT) and a comprehensive support framework, Red Kite Teacher Training seeks to reduce the attrition rate of early-career teachers, a critical factor in strengthening the teaching workforce.

The “Primary Discovery Day” is part of Red Kite’s broader mission to build a resilient teaching workforce ready to meet the diverse needs of today’s classrooms. Through this event, Red Kite Teacher Training hopes to inspire those considering a career in education, providing them with a clear path to making a positive difference in young lives.

Hannah McNamara, Headteacher at Coppice Valley Primary School: We are delighted to host the Primary Discovery Day at Coppice Valley Primary School. Primary teaching is such a rewarding and dynamic career, offering the chance to shape young lives and make a real difference every day. We’re looking forward to giving people a taster of the exciting world of primary teaching, and we’re proud to work with Red Kite Teacher Training to inspire the next generation of educators.

Visit www.redkiteteachertraining.co.uk for further details and to register for the event.