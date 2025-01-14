Appeal following collision in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information following a damage-only collision that on Mount Parade in Harrogate, at 3.39 pm on Thursday 2 January 2025.

The incident involved a red Ford Fiesta with a grey roof box, which reversed into a grey Fiat 500.

The female driver stopped and left a note; however, the contact details provided are unclear or incomplete.

Please contact us if you are the woman who was driving the red Fiesta.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicle pictured, knows who was driving it at the time of the incident, or has any information that could assist our investigation.

If you can help, please email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or through their website.

Please quote reference 12250003913.