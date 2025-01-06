Fodder to undergo a refurbishment

Fodder is set to undergo its biggest refurbishment since opening in 2009, refreshing the shop and café as well as stocking even more Yorkshire suppliers than ever.

Work to refurbish the shop will start in January when the shop closes on Friday 10 January 2025, although the Fodder café and airstream will remain open.

Both the café and shop will close on Monday February 17 before reopening again on Monday March 17. Fodder Airstream will remain open throughout.