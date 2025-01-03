Saturday DalesBus 59 between Harrogate and Skipton has been temporarily suspended due to the emergency closure of the A59 road at Kex Gill following a landslip on New Year’s Day.

The usual bus service will resume when the road reopens. The latest updates will be available online at www.dalesbus.org/59.

In the meantime DalesBus 74 will continue to provide the usual Saturday service between York, Harrogate, Otley, Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington – full details are at www.dalesbus.org/74. This bus leaves Harrogate Bus Station every Saturday at 0925, returning from Bolton Abbey at 1725.