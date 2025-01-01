11-year-old injured in Harrogate collision

The girl, aged 11, was struck by a Ford Transit-style van on Cold Bath Road.

It happened on 9 December 2024 between 4.20pm and 4.50pm and an investigation was launched when it was reported.

However, police have been unable to identify the driver during the investigation and are now appealing for them, or anyone with information, to come forward.

The driver did not stop at the scene. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries, including bruises to her leg.

If you can help, please email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for TC Mike Halstead.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228270.