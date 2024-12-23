Wharfedale 18 Harrogate 15

Saturday 21 December 2024 – In a match dominated by strong winds, Wharfedale kicked a last-minute penalty to send Gate to an agonising defeat in this local derby.

With the wind at their backs, Wharfedale opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with an unconverted try from Owen Bullock.

Harrogate’s response came in the 9th minute. Collecting the ball in his own 22, Tom Steene broke into Wharfedale’s half before feeding Fin Green who ran in from 30 metres out. Oli Toomey’s conversion attempt into the wind was unsuccessful.

Gate went ahead in the 21st minute. Following forward pressure, Jacob Percival burrowed over, with Oli Toomey adding the extras. Further chances ensued as Gate attacked but on one occasion the ball was lost forward crossing the line and was knocked on on another.

Wharfedale got back into the game in the 36th minute. Winning the ball at the lineout, they drove over for Dan Stockdale to score. With the conversion being missed and no further scores, Harrogate led 12 – 10 at the break.

In the 43rd minute, Gate extended the lead with an Oli Toomey penalty. However, in the 56th minute, captain Sam Brady received a yellow card to reduce them to 14 men.

Wharfedale levelled the scores during this period. In the 61st minute, they won a lineout from which Oliver Cicognini eventually broke through for the try, but the conversion missed again.

The nearest Harrogate came to another score was after 65 minutes. Tom Steene’s kick through resulted in a 5-metre scrum, but strong Wharfedale defence kept them out.

Harrogate went down to 14 men with just over 3 minutes to go following a yellow card for Charlie Head. However, despite defending stoutly, the concession of a final minute penalty enabled Rian Hamilton to secure Wharfedale’s victory.

Harrogate return to action on 11 January 2025 with a home fixture against Sheffield, kick off at 2pm. Meanwhile, we wish all our readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Teams:

Wharfedale: Bullough, Hamilton, Prell, Cicognini (c), Bullock, Kaup-Samuels, Riddiough, Dickinson, Stockdale, Armstrong, Burton, Stockton, Pinder, Fawcett, Beresford.

Replacements: Collinson, Barker, Weston, Borrill, Viner.

Harrogate: Steene, Miller, Brook, Irvine, Green, Toomey, Wickham, Percival, Fretwell, Maycock, Gilmartin, Brady (c), Pritchard, Dodds, Tomalin.

Replacements: Challis, Head, Hill, Tokaduadua, Horberry.

Referee: Sam Yates (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Simon Williams (RFU)

Graham Bentley (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC, 22 December 2024