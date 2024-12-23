Community Groups come together to help tackle social isolation

In a bid to support people during the colder, winter months, Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub has joined forces with Supporting Older People and the Harrogate Housing Association to offer ‘warm spaces’ this winter.

On a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from now until March 2025, Harrogate Community Hub will be offering a bowl of healthy homemade soup, bread roll, sweet treats and warm drinks, alongside a range of activities for all ages.

The aim is to encourage people within the community, who may feel lonely, or who would benefit from a hot lunch to come along, warm up and socialise with others.

Vic Smith-Dunn, manager at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub said: We want this to be a place where people feel connected, cared for and part of something. ‘Warm Spaces’ is not just about keeping warm, or enjoying a bowl of soup, it’s about creating a sense of community and belonging. We are really grateful to the Harrogate Housing Association and Supporting Older people for working with us to make this possible.

Speaking on behalf of the partnership, Steven Brook, chief executive at the Harrogate Housing Association added: Harrogate Housing Association is delighted to be able to support the Hub with its Warm Spaces and lunch initiative in the heart of Starbeck where we are based. With over 150 rental properties in the area it is a fantastic resource for our customers to use and support as well – good luck Vic and the team.

Director at Supporting Older People, Kate Rogata said: Supporting Older People and our partners at Together in Harrogate, Age UK, North Yorkshire and Darlington and Harrogate Town Community Foundation are delighted to be able to support this project. We received a Wellbeing and Prevention grant from North Yorkshire Council and set some of it aside for projects like this to ensure the funding benefits as many people and small organisations as possible.

A free bowl of soup, alongside other winter warmers will be served from 12pm – 2pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until Match 2025 at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub, 16 High Street, Starbeck.

In addition to the Warm Space initiative, Harrogate Neighbours will also be delivering its award-winning meals on wheels service on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day thanks to the committed team of community volunteers.