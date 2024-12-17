LNER increase Harrogate to London service

LNER have uped direct services between Harrogate and London from 5 to 6.

Brian Dunsby, Leader of the Harrogate Line Supporters Group said: The Harrogate to London service is becoming increasingly popular with local businesses and also with tourists visiting Harrogate. Performance on the Harrogate Line has improved of late and we are still looking forward to an earlier morning departure to Kings Cross – provided that does not also bring about an earlier late afternoon departure from Kings Cross to Harrogate. T he 19.03 departure from Kings Cross to Leeds would be ideal if it was extended to Harrogate arriving about 22.00.

David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said: The communities, towns and cities we serve are incredibly important to us. Harrogate and its surrounding area have so much to offer, from its rich history as a spa destination, its shops and restaurants to the nearby Yorkshire Dales. For the past five years, we’ve been operating six direct services a day in each direction between Harrogate and London King’s Cross, connecting those wishing to travel for both business and leisure. We’re proud to play our part in supporting the local economy.