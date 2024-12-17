LNER increase Harrogate to London service

LNER have uped direct services between Harrogate and London from 5 to 6.
Brian Dunsby, Leader of the Harrogate Line Supporters Group said:
The Harrogate to London service is becoming increasingly popular with local businesses and also with tourists visiting Harrogate.
Performance on the Harrogate Line has improved of late and we are still looking forward to an earlier morning departure to Kings Cross – provided that does not also bring about an earlier late afternoon departure from Kings Cross to Harrogate. T
he 19.03 departure from Kings Cross to Leeds would be ideal if it was extended to Harrogate arriving about 22.00.
David Flesher, Commercial Director at LNER, said:
The communities, towns and cities we serve are incredibly important to us. Harrogate and its surrounding area have so much to offer, from its rich history as a spa destination, its shops and restaurants to the nearby Yorkshire Dales.
For the past five years, we’ve been operating six direct services a day in each direction between Harrogate and London King’s Cross, connecting those wishing to travel for both business and leisure.
We’re proud to play our part in supporting the local economy.
Simon Cotton, Managing Director, HRH Group, which includes the Yorkshire Hotel, Fat Badger and The White Hart, said:
Having been on this direct London service myself only a couple of weeks ago and seeing how busy the train was, I can see why there is a need to increase this service.
Harrogate is continually growing as a popular destination for both business and leisure travel.
There are so many events at both the Harrogate Convention Centre and Yorkshire Event Centre, making the town a stong conference and event destinations.
The growing number of leisure events such as public retail shows and music events hosted in Harrogate, also makes it a great choice for a break.
I have also spoken to a number of Harrogate based business people who are utilising this service to do business in London which can only be a good thing for the town. Long may it continue!