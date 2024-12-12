Darlington Lions Donate £2,000 to Support Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington

Darlington Lions Club has pledged £2,000 to Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington to fund an additional day’s Information and Advice (I&A) service for 16 weeks, helping to support older people in the region during the challenging winter months.

This generous donation will enable Age UK NYD to offer vital assistance, ensuring that older people have access to the support and guidance they need to navigate issues such as financial concerns, benefits, and staying warm and well.

Fay Scullion, CEO of Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington, expressed her gratitude for the Lions’ support: We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Darlington Lions. At a time when many older people are facing uncertainty, this funding will help us extend our Information and Advice service, ensuring we can reach even more people who rely on us during the winter months. Partnerships like these are vital to our work, and we’re delighted to collaborate with the Lions in supporting our local community.

Darlington Lions President, Pat De Martino, shared the motivation behind the donation: There are an estimated 390 old age pensioner households in Darlington who are entitled to Pension Credit, but currently not claiming it, and as a result will struggle this winter. By increasing the number of appointments at Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington’s Information and Advice service, Darlington Lions will help more local pensioners claim benefits and not have to make a choice between heating and eating.

Darlington Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time to serving their communities and addressing humanitarian challenges.