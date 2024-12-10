Boost for budding civil engineers after Align becomes ICE approved employer

Align Property Partners has reaffirmed its commitment to training and development by becoming an approved employer for the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE).

The North Yorkshire Council-owned building design consultancy has joined more than 450 other companies across the UK who provide structured ICE-approved training schemes for civil engineers looking to develop and enhance their skills.

It means Align’s employees will have the opportunity to gain the knowledge, experience and training in-house to achieve IEng or CEng MICE civil and chartered engineering qualifications.

Among those to immediately benefit include seven degree apprentices currently with Align who will be transferred onto the formalised training programme, ensuring they receive high-level exposure and experience on their pathway to becoming professionally qualified.

Managing director at Align, Ron Walton, said: It is fantastic to be on the approved ICE list of training scheme providers, which highlights our commitment to offering development and career progression opportunities for employees. Through our work experience and apprenticeship schemes, we know first-hand just how talented and passionate young people are across our region – and being an approved ICE employer can only help as we continue to attract new talent to the company. The demand for quality engineers is ever-increasing as the construction industry continues to grow across the UK, and we hope this helps reinforce Align as an exciting and innovative company to work for.

The ICE’s membership development officer for the North East, Yorkshire and Humber, Tracie Fenton, visited Align’s headquarters in Northallerton last week to chat to employees and a group of apprentices to celebrate the company becoming ICE-approved.