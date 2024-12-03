Have your say on funding for policing and fire and rescue services in York and North Yorkshire

David Skaith, the Mayor for York and North Yorkshire, is asking for your views before he sets the amount that goes to North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service from your council tax bill, also known as the precepts.

In his recent consultation to inform the Police and Crime and Fire and Rescue Plans, people said they wanted our police service to focus on a range of issues including neighbourhood policing, violence against women and girls and early intervention.

Within the Fire and Rescue Service people told us they wanted to modernise our service, to ensure they could prevent and respond to increased and changing risks.

Before setting the levels of precept for each emergency service for 2025-2026, the Mayor would like to hear your views. Mayor David Skaith will then make his budget proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February 2025.

The survey opens on Monday 2 December, and closes on Monday 20 January at 10:00am.

Start the survey: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CombinedAuthority/