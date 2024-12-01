Court warrant issued for Harrogate man

Police have issued a wanted person appeal for David Thomas North, aged 36, from Harrogate.

Harrogate Magistrates’ Court issued an arrest warrant on 21 November 2024 after he failed to attend a hearing.

This was in relation to suspected criminal damage and assault offences.

Numerous arrest enquiries have been conducted at all addresses linked to North, both in the Harrogate and Knaresborough areas.

​It is believed is aware that he is wanted due to enquiries already completed and is still failing to surrender.

Anyone with information that could help locate North is urged to call 101.

For any immediate sightings, please dial 999.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.

Please quote reference number 12240212778 when providing details.