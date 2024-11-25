Christmas Markets in full swing as city centre kickstarts festive season

Festive cheer is back in Leeds city centre as the Christmas Markets are officially back, after proving a huge hit last year.

Running from 22 November 2024 the citywide event is bringing exciting attractions for all ages, including around 80 traditional stalls from international, national and local traders, together with an outdoor ice rink.

The new expanded Christmas market was welcomed for the first time last year, attracting hundreds of thousands of people in search of festive spirit. This year, the event will be located mainly on City Square and Millennium Square and will feature pop-up musical performances and a selection of Christmas food and drink, along with seasonal outdoor bars on City Square, Millennium Square and the popular THOR’S Tipi in Victoria Gardens.

Visitors can expect a variety of foods such as German bratwurst, fluffy Dutch pancakes and Yorkshire pudding wraps. Anyone looking to do some shopping can also find handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products like handcrafted knitwear and jewellery.

Ice Cube at Christmas will again bring a 400 sqm covered ice skating rink to Millennium Square, surrounded by food and gifts stalls as well as a selection of winter themed rides, games and attractions such as the North Pole Funhouse, the classic Golden Gallopers carousel on Cookridge Street and the 110ft Ferris wheel in Victoria Gardens.

A weekend artisan market from Little Bird will also be held on Bond Court (off Park Row), celebrating independent producers and makers every Saturday and Sunday while the Christmas market is taking place, starting 30 November.

The City Square market is operated by Market Place, the UK’s largest Christmas market operator, and the Ice Cube at Christmas is delivered in partnership between Leeds City Council and International Funfairs, at no cost to Leeds City Council.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: We’re thrilled to declare the Christmas season officially open with the return of the market and Ice Cube to the city centre. It is great also to see City Square playing such a vital role this season and hosting a majestic 45ft Christmas tree. The market was hugely popular last year and we’re looking forward to again seeing everyone coming together to enjoy the festive season, which is always a very special time in Leeds.

The city square market will run until 22 December, and the Ice Cube ice rink, stalls and attractions open until New Year’s Eve.