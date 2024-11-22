Collaborative painting by local artists unveiled at Harrogate District Hospital’s Pathology department

A new work of art created collaboratively by local artists Paul Mirfin and Andrew Copley, has been unveiled in Harrogate District Hospital’s Phlebotomy department.

Both artists joined HDFT’s Chair, Sarah Armstrong, members of the Phlebotomy department, and Andrew’s carers – Alex Paun and Mark Boyle, for the unveiling of the original painting, which had been donated to Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity.

Paul Mirfin is a contemporary painter whose expressive oil paintings reflect his background in the railway industry, often capturing landscapes and scenery found along railway lines.

Paul was recently commissioned by David Palmer, a school friend of King Charles III, to paint a scene of Harrogate including a tree King Charles had planted. The painting is now displayed at the King’s royal residence, Clarence House.

Andrew Copley, who is visually impaired, is an art enthusiast who paints and makes mosaics in his spare time with his carer Alex, who runs art classes locally.

He joined Paul in creating the painting’s foreground. The artists donated the painting as they wanted to give back to their local NHS Trust using their artistic talents.

Andrew Copley said: I love painting nature scenes, landscapes, plants and animals. I also love trains, and I’ve painted more abstract subjects, as well. I have my own unique style, whether it’s drawing, mosaics, or painting.

The donated acrylic painting depicts the Yorkshire Three Peaks; Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough shrouded in stormy clouds in the background, Ribblehead Viaduct wrapping across the peaks with a contrasting bright meadow at the foreground.

Paul Mirfin said: I was really excited to work with Andy, it was my first collaboration with another artist and for both of us to see it up in Harrogate District Hospital meant a lot. We both hope it brings lots of joy to everyone who sees it, both staff and the public.

The frame was also kindly donated by The Whole Picture Company in Starbeck.

The painting now hangs in the Phlebotomy waiting area corridor, bringing a scene of local natural beauty into an area of the hospital which sees are a large amount of patient footfall.