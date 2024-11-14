Cenheard expands into New Headquarters in Knaresborough

Cenheard, health and safety consultancy, have moved to a newly acquired property at 8 York Place in Knaresborough.

This strategic relocation marks an exciting phase of growth while retaining links to their home town.

Cenheard’s name comes from the historic Knaresborough Castle which features in the Doomsday book as ‘Cenheards Fortress’, a place where both directors Chris & Ashleigh grew up and have many fond memories of. The new office, complete with a blue front door matching Cenheard’s brand colour, embodies the perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Commercial Director, Ashleigh Lambert, said: As we step into our seventh year of business, this move is more than just a change of address – it marks a new chapter for Cenheard. Staying rooted in our hometown Knaresborough was important to us as it reflects our commitment to both our clients and community. York Place is the perfect home to support our growth, providing space and inspiration for our team and partners. We’re excited to build on our success and continue delivering exceptional safety consultancy services from our new base.

The purchase of this property was made possible thanks to the combined work & invaluable support of Andy Bissett & Steve Smith of Shadowfax Funding Solutions, Michael Whitworth at Elliott James Legal, Joe Sutton at HSBC, and the team at FSS Property.

With this move, Cenheard is also proud to promote Emily Marriott to Office Manager.

