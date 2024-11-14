Owen Baxter is the first in Yorkshire to complete Transdev’s new three-year engineering apprenticeship programme.

Owen is celebrating success in his quest for a top engineering qualification, and is now on course to enjoy above average annual earnings of around £40,000 plus overtime as a fully-fledged engineer.

22 year old Owen beat over 50 applicants in August 2021 for the chance to join Transdev’s The Harrogate Bus Company as a Mechelec Engineering Apprentice. Three years on, he’s now a fully skilled and qualified engineer with an industry-recognised Level 3 qualification.

The term ‘Mechelec’ reflects the combination of mechanical and electrical skills required for the role, along with the ability to track down and fix complex faults and keep buses on the road serving customers across Yorkshire and beyond.

A Mechelec technician has to work with a varied bus fleet from different manufacturers, with inspection, fault diagnosis, repair and testing of electronic and mechanical systems all part of the job – along with everything from replacing a single faulty part to solving complex faults using up-to-the-minute computerised diagnostic equipment.

Owen’s bus journey goes back to Spring 2021, when having completed three years of study at Newcastle College to secure his Level 3 BTEC Extended Diploma in Engineering, he spotted an online advertisement for a coveted apprenticeship at The Harrogate Bus Company’s workshops.

Owen said: Gaining the ability to look at something that doesn’t work, find the cause, and then fix it, is what attracted me to this. The feeling of achievement when you return a bus to the road takes some beating, I learn something new every day from my colleagues in the workshop and through experience. I was proud to be named as Apprentice of the Year in 2022’s Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards, and that success along with the support of my colleagues, family and friends helped me to complete my journey to become a fully qualified engineering technician.

Owen now holds the industry-recognised Bus and Coach Engineering Technician Standard qualification, and will now continue with a blend of in-house training and specialist manufacturer technical courses to develop his workshop skills further.