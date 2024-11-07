Government investment set to transform transport links across the North

Chancellor and Transport Secretary visit Manchester after Budget secures funding to deliver better rail and road connectivity in the North

Transpennine Route Upgrade will deliver faster, greener and more reliable rail journeys, better connecting key northern cities including

Manchester to York via Leeds and Huddersfield

Works also set to start on long awaited A57 upgrade to reduce journey times and drive growth

Transport links across the North of England will be transformed following two multi-billion-pound rail and road schemes being secured in last week’s Budget.

The Chancellor and Transport Secretary joined forces on a visit to Manchester today (Thursday, 7 November) to discuss how the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) and long awaited A57 upgrade will better connect people, communities and businesses across the region.

It comes after last week’s Budget secured funding to deliver both growth-enhancing transport projects that will provide critical connectivity between some of the country’s biggest economic centres, while supporting everyday journeys within the towns and cities in between.

For rail passengers, the TRU programme will transform the main line from Manchester to York, via Leeds and Huddersfield, into a high performing, reliable, electrified railway with more frequent, faster and greener journeys.

Journey times between the major cities of Manchester and Leeds will be slashed from 50 to 42 minutes, with up to six fast services every hour. Services from Manchester to York will also be cut by 10 minutes.

Rachel Reeves and Louise Haigh will welcome the completion of a major milestone that’s already been delivered on the west of the route, with electric trains running between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge. Once complete, the full 70-mile TRU route will be fully electrified, helping save 87,000 tonnes of carbon each year.

The Cabinet ministers will also hear how the TRU is already supporting thousands of local jobs, with 5,000 people currently working on the project, including over 300 apprentices, helping local people progress their careers in and around their hometowns.

On top of this, the Chancellor has announced works on the long awaited A57 Link Road upgrade will start in the coming weeks, giving certainty to road users that the scheme and its benefits will finally start to be delivered. For too long, residents and road users have suffered from slow journey times, congestion and rat-running around surrounding roads which in turn has stunted economic growth across the region.

Once this £250million upgrade is complete, the A57 upgrade will be transformational to road users and businesses across the North of England. Journey times between Manchester and Sheffield will drastically decrease and local communities will benefit from not only better connectivity, but also reduced noise and pollution.

The scheme will see the creation of two new links roads and will be integral to growing the region’s economy, making jobs more accessible but also accelerating the delivery of goods.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said: Investment in our transport infrastructure is vital to delivering our growth mission. Without improvements to our roads and rail we won’t be able to create jobs and boost business, which is why I prioritised projects like the Transpennine Route Upgrade and the long awaited A57 upgrade in the Budget last week. Securing the delivery of these two important schemes brings our key Northern economic centres closer together. This Government is ending fourteen years of neglect of the north, instead bolstering the region’s immense growth power to benefit the whole country.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: Reliable, well-connected transport links are crucial to driving up productivity and unlocking opportunities for jobs, education and businesses across our towns and cities. But for too long, the North’s transport infrastructure has been neglected. That’s why I am delighted the Chancellor’s first Budget secured the delivery of two multi-billion-pound projects that will be vital for rail and road journeys across the North of England. I look forward to working on the successful delivery of both schemes that will make a huge different to people’s everyday journeys – making travelling between these great towns and cities quicker, easier and greener.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: This major investment in our roads and railways will mean better connections between Greater Manchester and key towns and cities across the Pennines. After years of failed promises, it’s a real statement of intent from this new government that will provide quicker, more reliable journeys for millions of people, and help to unlock the enormous potential of the North as an engine for growth.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail Chief Executive, said: This vital project will transform connectivity across the north delivering a significant economic boost for the region, and it’s going well. Passengers and communities alike have been hugely supportive and understanding as we work night and day to make our plans a reality. Today’s visit provided both the Chancellor and Transport Secretary with an opportunity to see first-hand the substantial progress being made by our teams along the 70-miles of Transpennine Route, including the electrification upgrades between Manchester and Stalybridge. We welcome their full support on this major transformation project.

Alongside guaranteeing the start of works on the A57, last week’s Budget saw further funding committed to transform local road networks; providing a £500million cash increase for local highways maintenance to support everyday journeys, and to help local authorities fix up to an additional one million potholes every year.