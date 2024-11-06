Springwater School, Starbeck, step forward for expansion of ‘much-needed’ specialist school places

A school in Harrogate is set to expand to accommodate dozens of extra pupils to help to meet soaring demand for specialist education after plans were approved.

Springwater School, which is a community special school in Starbeck, caters for students aged from two to 19 who have a range of special educational needs including autism, profound and multiple learning difficulties and speech, language and communication needs. The school provided 112 places for children during the 2023/24 academic year.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive today (November 5) approved proposals to expand the number of places by 45 to 157 pupils from September next year after a five-week consultation, which was launched on September 6. The majority of responses agreed the proposal to expand the numbers was a good idea and much needed, responding to the pressure of places for special education needs (SEN) pupils.

The expansion would be achieved through a significant capital investment to redevelop two buildings next to the school creating dedicated classrooms, new changing facilities, outdoor space including an area for sixth-form pupils and a kitchen.

The authority’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: The additional SEND school provision is much-needed and extremely welcome. There has been an increase in the number of children with EHCPs (Education Health and Care Plans) in North Yorkshire by 95 per cent since 2018 from 2,606 to 5,100. Whilst the majority of children with EHCPs have their needs met in their local mainstream schools, special school places have increased from 820 in 2018 to 1,450 in 2024. The expansion of Springwater School will help manage some of the school place pressures generated by the increase in the number of EHCPs funded by the Local Authority. It will also provide wider benefits in educating children closer to their local communities and reducing travel time and costs.