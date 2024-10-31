Tobacco control leaders across the region welcome tax increases in budget

Health leaders in Humber and North Yorkshire who advocate for tougher measures to help tackle smoking and vaping have welcomed a new tax on vape liquids and rises in smoking taxes, announced by the Chancellor in yesterday’s Budget.

The Government is making the following changes to tax on tobacco and vapes:

Confirmed tobacco tax escalator of RPI + 2% and RPI +12% for hand-rolled tobacco

Flat-rate tax of £2.20 per 10ml bottle of vape liquid, to be introduced from October 2026

A one-off increase for tobacco tax in October 2026 to maintain the price differential with vaping and incentivise smokers to switch.

This will raise the price of 100 cigarettes and 50 grams of hand-rolled tobacco by £2.20. This is estimated to be equivalent to the value of the tax on vape liquid.

Associate Director of the Humber and North Yorkshire Centre for Excellence in Tobacco Control, Scott Crosby said: The cost of smoking to society and the huge strain on the NHS far outweighs the revenue created by tobacco taxes. Continued rises help to encourage smokers to quit and reduce the uptake among young people. The new vape fluid tax will help to reduce access to cheap products for children, and importantly also create more powers to tackle illegal imports. It’s important that vapes and tobacco keep a price difference to ensure that they are still an incentive for smokers to switch to a less harmful option, but I’m pleased this has been set at a flat rate.

Public Health Charity, ASH has also advocated for a levy on tobacco companies, as have many other leading health organisations.