Natural Choice Expands Services with Click & Collect Option via Healthy Stuff Co

Natural Choice, health food store in Knaresborough, has launched its new Click & Collect service, now available through the online platform Healthy Stuff Co.

This expansion comes alongside having last year bought its sister store, Demeter Health, located in Sandbach.

Dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of their community, Natural Choice is now offering customers the convenience of browsing and ordering its curated selection of high-quality health foods, supplements, and eco-friendly products online, with the added flexibility of in-store pick-up at its Knaresborough or Sandbach locations.

Sally, Manager at Natural Choice, said: We are thrilled to introduce Click & Collect as part of our commitment to providing flexible shopping options. Our customers can now benefit from the ease of online ordering through Healthy Stuff Co while still receiving our renowned in-store advice and guidance.

Natural Choice prides itself on its expert knowledge, specialising in menopause support among other health areas such as gut health, immunity, and general wellbeing.

The addition of Click & Collect ensures that customers receive personalised care both online and in-store.

About Natural Choice: