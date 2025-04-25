At the final home fixture of the season on Saturday, Harrogate Town AFC will be paying tribute to club legend Josh Falkingham, with the current 2024/25 season being his final at the club in a playing capacity.

The Captain’s glittering playing career will be recognised with a pre-match guard of honour and special post-match presentation.

Falkingham signed for the club ahead of the 2017/18 season and would Captain the club to promotion to The National League in his first season.

The Leeds-born midfielder would then become an integral part of the team that took The National League by storm, securing a place in the Play-offs in 2018/19, then going one better the following season, Captaining Town to victory over Notts County in the National League promotion final at Wembley Stadium.

Falkingham would return to Wembley less than a year later in the delayed 2020 FA Trophy Final, where he would score the winning goal to secure his third trophy at the club.

To date, Falkingham has made 302 appearances for the club and will be remembered as one of the greatest ever players to pull on the yellow and black.

Manager, Simon Weaver, said: Falks has been the standout captain in any league that we’ve been involved in since his arrival at the club in 2018. His impact was felt immediately and his aura in the changing room and on the pitch has been outstanding. I’ve looked on and observed his qualities- he’s a natural leader amongst men. To be honest I’ve been so proud to be his manager. His passing and command of the middle of the park has driven the team and club on. I remember telling him on our journey back from the Wembley play-off final that we couldn’t have done it without him and I stand by that. He should be very proud of all of his achievements, I know his family are. I can foresee his presence kicking us on again, but now from the sidelines and the training pitch where his desire to help players perform to their best and his enthusiasm to win will enrich us further. Thanks Falks, our General.

The club invites all supporters to join them on Saturday in giving Falks the send off he deserves.