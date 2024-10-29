Record-breaking ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ in Scarborough

A Scarborough park was aglow last weekend as ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ made a triumphant return and welcomed over 10,000 visitors to its lantern trail.

Organised by North Yorkshire Council and staged by Animated Objects, the event transformed Peasholm Park into a wonderland of lanterns and illuminations, captivating audiences of all ages.

Celebrating Scarborough’s rich heritage, the trail included a range of themes from the seaside and the Willow pattern and local traditions like Skipping Day to the Scarborough community.

This year’s event shattered previous attendance records, with over 9,600 tickets allocated and hundreds of walk-ins each day, cementing Moonlight on the Lake as a highlight of the local calendar.