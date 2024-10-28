Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Fireworks

Harrogate and District Roundtable, the organisers of the annual Charity Stray Bonfire and Fireworks, w

Harroagte Stray on Saturday 2 November 2024

Between 5pm and 8pm

With the fireworks display (kindly sponsored by Pizza Pizza) at 7.15pm

ill this year be using the event to support local charity, Saint Michael’s Hospice. The popu

There will be live entertainment and refreshments on the Stray near Oatlands Drive from 5pm. The main refreshments stand is being managed by the Harrogate and District Scouts, who also raise funds during the event.

Tim Gill from the Harrogate and District Roundtable said: It’s great to continue our tradition of organising the Bonfire and Fireworks for the people of Harrogate and in aid of our charity partners. The event has been consistently popular for over 50 years, raising thousands of pounds for good causes and we hope the public and local sponsors will again feel able to support us-this year.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive of St Michael’s Hospice added: We’re really pleased to be associated with this popular community event, and our volunteers will be there on the night to help with the event and raise funds for St Michael’s. Money raised at the event will enable us to continue our work offering vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities

The event is funded by public donations and sponsorship alone, and the organisers are asking the public to dig deep to support the event and to raise funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Members of public can donate prior to the event at a Go Fund page: https://gofund.me/b45468f3

Alternatively by texting STRAYBONFIRE to 70560 to donate £5

Volunteers will be collecting cash and electronic donations on the night itself. There are also opportunities for companies to sponsor the event, any enquiries should be directed to: hdrtbonfire@gmail.com