DalesBus from Harrogate to continue for the Winter

Following the successful continuation of the Saturday DalesBus service from Knaresborough and Harrogate throughout the winter months last year for the first time, DalesBus 74 will again be running to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey and Grassington every Saturday this winter.

The bus, operated by Reliance, runs every Saturday from Knaresborough at 0905 and Harrogate at 0925 via Otley to Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Burnsall and Grassington. The bus returns from Grassington at 1700 and Ilkley at 1745. Full details of the times and stops are available online at www.dalesbus.org/74.

Saturday DalesBus 59 to Blubberhouses, Bolton Bridge and Skipton also continues all year, but has a slightly amended timetable from this Saturday 26th October 2024 to improve reliability. Buses will run from Harrogate at 0935, 1150, 1445 & 1645 and from Skipton at 1045, 1250, 1545 & 1745.

DalesBus 24 from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge in Nidderdale National Landscape continues running seven days a week throughout the year, operated by the Harrogate Bus Company. The timetable on this service is changing slightly from Monday 28th October, with many buses from Harrogate running five minutes earlier on Monday to Saturday.

As part of the national initiative to reduce the cost of bus travel the maximum single fare on all these services is still just £2 until at least the end of the year. Elderly and disabled bus passes are also valid for free travel.

Full timetables are available online at www.dalesbus.org, and in timetable leaflets from the usual local outlets.