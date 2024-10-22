Opportunity to design your own home on Pannal development site

Bespoke housebuilder Wharfedale Homes has launched a development in Pannal, where buyers can personalise and design their own properties and then be involved in the construction process.

This concept is growing in popularity and is known as Custom Build.

The homes will be built by Wharfedale Homes construction team and the exclusive farmstead development of five homes has already had over 40 enquiries from people from around the globe who want their own ‘Grand Designs’ home but without the risk and jeopardy.

All of the five three and four bed homes are bespoke, and the overall development is called Pannal House Farm. Prices for the homes start at £995,000 and are being marketed by Jackson Stops.

Matt Gibson, Land and Planning Director at Wharfedale Homes commented: We’ve been thrilled with the response to this unique concept, where buyers can truly make their home their own and see it being built throughout the construction stage. We know a lot of people want to ‘self-build’ their own homes and this is an opportunity to do so, with the guidance of our experienced construction team.

Pannal is a historic village that offers a wide variety of amenities, as well as boasting excellent transport links and its own railway station.

Located just south of Harrogate, the village dates back to the Domesday book and balances a countryside feel yet is close to towns and cities around it.

Wharfedale Homes is a Knaresborough-headquartered housebuilder that has over 30 years’ experience of delivering high-quality developments throughout Yorkshire.