LNER launches Poppy Train ‘thank you’ in recognition of those that have served

LNER is proud to name an Azuma train in recognition of those who have served and continue to serve.

‘Thank You’ is joining the fleet as Remembrance Day approaches.

Wrapped in a poppy design, Azuma unit 800111 will travel the East Coast Main Line as a poignant reminder of those who gave their tomorrow for our today.

Pictured alongside LNER’s special liveried InterCity 225 ‘For the Fallen’ (Class 91 No. 91111) which is dedicated to those who lost their lives during World War One, ‘Thank You’ was welcomed into service by former military personnel who now work for LNER. Former Royal Navy Petty Officer Helen Firth and Royal Air Force Senior Aircraftman Will Warwick, were proud to officially launch the special named train at London King’s Cross ahead of its journey to Aberdeen.

Once again, LNER will be among the train companies who are standing with veterans to provide them with free rail travel across the country, as they attend Services of Remembrance. Details of the free travel is available on the Rail Delivery Group website.

LNER has a proud and long-established relationship with the Armed Forces. The close relationship continues to the current day, with ex-service personnel working across every department of the train operator’s business, from directors to frontline colleagues, cyber security and train drivers.