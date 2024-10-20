Fylde 61 Harrogate 14

Saturday 19 October 2024 – Harrogate travelled to Fylde buoyed by last week’s victory with 3 debutants in the match day squad – Charlie Metcalf, Verimi Seru and Jack Gilmartin. However, in conditions ideal for open rugby, they suffered another defeat and conceded over 50 points for the third successive away game.

Fylde opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Having won a line out against the throw, they moved the ball and kicked through. Harrogate’s defence missed the ball allowing Cam Smith to pounce for hist first try, that Patrick Bishop converted.

Gate were reduced to 14 men in the 17th minute when Ben Richardson was yellow-carded. Fylde took advantage when they broke though and drove to the line – Alex Clayton scoring the try on the 20th minute, which Bishop converted.

Fylde were then reduced to 14 men in the 24th minute with a yellow card for Toby Harrison, which produced Harrogate’s best spell of the match.

In the 25th minute, Jack Gilmartin scored for Tom Steene to convert. Then in the 29th minute, Gate broke through and were awarded a penalty try as Kristan Dobson was high-tackled in the act of scoring. This resulted in Cam Smith getting another yellow card for Fylde.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for Gate. Will Hill was yellow-carded, before Patrick Bishop converted his own try in the 33rd minute. Then as time ran out in the first half, Lewis Quinn broke through in midfield and ran in under the posts from 30 metres. With the conversion being successful, Fylde led 28 – 14 at the break.

Harrogate received a third yellow card immediately after the break when Phil Wickham was penalised just after he came on. This preceded Toby Harrison going over for Fylde’s 5th try, converted by Patrick Bishop.

Fylde scored a further 4 tries. Ben Turner crossed in the 63rd minute, Cam Smith completed his hat-trick with tries in the 65th and 73rd minutes, and Toby Harrison got his second and Fylde’s final try in the 77th minute. Patrick Bishop converted the first 2 to bring his points tally to 19, and Lucas Atherton added the extras for the third. However, the final conversion was missed leaving the final score at 61 points to 14 in Fylde’s favour.

Next week, Gate entertain Sheffield Tigers at Rudding Lane, kick-off 3pm.

Teams:

Fylde: Atherton, Turner, Stott, Clayton, Smith, Bishop, Gaughan, Rudkin, Davis, Trippier, Walton, Garrod, Quinn, Harrison (c), Fairbrother.

Replacements: Bowker, Altham, Morgan, Forster, Dorrington.

Harrogate: Metcalf, Chell, Dobson, Brook, Seru, Steene, Pettitt, Percival, Maycock, Peace, Gilmartin, Russell, Dodds (c), Richardson, Hill.

Replacements: Fretwell, Shepherd, Tokaduadua, Sharma, Wickham.

Referee: Gavin Jones (RFU)

Assistant Referees: Andy Irvine (RFU)

Carl Walsh (RFU)

Report by Tim Thorley, Harrogate RUFC